LETTER: Freeman-Smith dedicated, principled

Residents of McLean County Board District #3 have the opportunity to elect an outstanding candidate, Faye Freeman-Smith, to the county board.

Faye and her family have lived in McLean County for 33 years. During that time, Faye has distinguished herself in many ways. She has received national recognition for her work in mental health counseling, and served as a civilian counselor for the U.S. Army.

Closer to home, Faye helped to establish counseling services at Heartland Community College, and serves on the mental health advisory board for the County Health Department. She was named a 2017 YWCA Woman of Distinction, and in 2021, she was named the McLean County Leadership Servant Leader of the Year by the Multicultural Leadership Institute.

Faye is a dedicated, principled individual who listens very well, thinks very clearly, and speaks quietly but firmly. She will serve with distinction as a McLean County Board member.

George J. Gordon, Normal