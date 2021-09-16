LETTER: Forever etched in memory

We lived in the New Jersey suburbs on September 11, 2001, directly across the Hudson River from New York City. The view of the burning towers will forever be etched in my memory.

Moreover, I will long recall the loss of a close friend and colleague, whose infant daughter, now an adult, will never have the chance of knowing her mother, as so many of her friends had the privilege of knowing and enjoying.

But strangely 20 years later what remains so vividly was driving that evening past several suburban train stations under the dimming lights of their parking lots. I saw too many cars awaiting their owners, who would never arrive to return them home to their loving families.

Leo Jordan, Bloomington

