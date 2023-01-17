LETTER: 'For the people' equals pro-union

Throughout 2022, The United States, including Illinois, has seen a surge of union organizing. Here in Illinois, we passed the Workers' Rights Amendment, and the average person in Illinois, whether Republican, Democrat or independent, of those, 71% of voters saw unions favorably -- the highest level in six decades.

In Illinois, unionization of women is increasing, and since 2018, workers under 35 years old have experienced the largest increases in unionization. Half of our public sector workers are unionized (including 70% of k-12 teachers and 69% of law enforcement officers and first responders). Just under half of our laborers in the construction fields are unionized.

In Illinois, Black workers are the most unionized racial or ethnic group at a 20.4% unionization rate and have experienced a 2.4% increase in their union membership.

Among the most unionized groups are military veterans. One in four employed veterans is a union member in Illinois. The unionization rate for veterans, married workers, foreign-born workers, and native-born and naturalized citizens are all above the national average in Illinois.

In Illinois, unions lift worker wages by an average of 15%, the fourth-highest in the nation and research has linked union representation with better job quality — higher incomes, improved health care access, safer workplaces, lower turnover, and less reliance on public assistance.

Illinoisans, unionized or not, support unions and unionization efforts.

When I hear school board and other candidates taking anti-union stances, this tells me these candidates are in favor of poverty wages, wealth being concentrated in the hands of the few, income inequality, workers being beholden to the bosses no matter the conditions of the workplace, healthcare inequality, seniors struggling in retirement to retain economic security, and racial inequity.

A candidate cannot be both "for the people" and against unions. The unions, the workers of Illinois, are the people.

Krystle Able, Normal