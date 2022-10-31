LETTER: Following Trump a lack of judgment

Governor Pritzker and challenger Darren Bailey, Eric Sorenson and Esther Joy King in the new 17th Congressional District, and Scott Preston and Sharon Chung in the new 91st House District, are running to be our legislators in this election. Bailey and Joy King have both avidly sought the endorsement of former President Trump. For me this shows a disqualifying l.

Trump sowed doubt about the validity of the upcoming 2020 election long before it took place. He then refused publicly to accept it, although stating privately that he knew he had lost, and tried with every single power available to him to stage a coup and remain in power. Trump does not respect either our Constitution or the rule and majesty of the law. Exhaustive investigations and court cases have found no evidence of any significant fraud in the election, only frivolous petitions.

The fact of candidates now continuing to seek Trump's support can only mean that either they cannot separate fact from fiction or, like Trump, they will do anything to win, to gain or to hold onto power. The former lack judgment and the latter integrity, two of the most important qualities in a legislator.

Connie Chung and Scott Preston are running for state representatives, and I do not know their views on Trump. But because the national Republican Party will not stand up for the truth, and disavow former President Trump, I have no choice but to vote for the Democrat. Fortunately, she is a fine candidate.

Our democracy is on the ballot this election, and as the Republican Party has for the most part shown itself unwilling right now to protect this treasure, having sold out to a charlatan, I will vote for Democratic candidates Pritzker, Sorenson and Chung.

Meredith Schroeer, Normal