LETTER: Following some basic Biblical laws

Consider these statements from Proverbs Chapter 6. The author, Solomon, is the epitome of wisdom. “There are six things the Lord hates that are detestable to him: haughty eyes, a lying tongue, hands that shed innocent blood, a heart that devises wicked schemes, feet that are quick to rush to evil, a false witness who pours out lies and a man who stirs up dissension among brothers.”

We can apply Solomon’s words to currently prevalent detestable situations in our country, such as: The Big Lie, the January 6 coup, voter suppression in all its forms, defying the rule of law, destroying confidence in the voting process, which is a vital strength of our democracy, “vigilante laws” that pit neighbor against neighbor – for profit, laws that change election results if the results aren’t approved by the people in power. There are others, but space is limited.

Our democracy is in peril. If we allow these evils and others to persist, our country will no longer be “the land of the free.” We will not be able to “let freedom ring,” because there will be no freedom. An autocracy is waiting in the wings to take control.

How can we overcome this devastating downward spiral? We need to use the fundamental values that guide us in knowing right from wrong and truth from falsehood. These problems are moral and spiritual, not political ones. We need to heed Solomon’s wisdom. (Read more in Proverbs).

Other religions give moral and spiritual guidance as well. As a Christian, I believe we can, with God’s help, improve the current environment by following some basic Biblical laws – not by defying and flouting them.

If we seek God’s righteousness and truth, and do things that benefit all our citizens, our country can head in a more positive direction.

Beulah Lowery, Lexington

