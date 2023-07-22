I am writing to voice strong and resounding objection to the McLean County sheriff’s proposal for a county SWAT team.

As a resident of McLean County concerned with the safety of myself, my loved ones and my community, I do not believe that the further militarization of the police leads to anything but more fear and harm.

Considering that this is also something the sheriff has requested a blank check for (while simultaneously admitting at a Libertarian party meeting that a SWAT team is not a necessity but more of a wish list item), I do not want my tax dollars paying for something so unnecessary and expensive.

Instead, we should focus our law enforcement spending on more important things such as better staffing for our county jail, which is something the sheriff has admitted is much needed. In my opinion, the sheriff should stop fantasizing about kicking in doors and focus on doing the job we pay him to do: keeping the jail staffed so our inmates can return to their homes and families.

Joshua Parry, Bloomington