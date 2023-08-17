Wouldn’t it be nice if Vernon Avenue had two lanes with a left turn lane in the middle? During our drive we would not be subjected to cars going 40 to 50 mph. With drivers becoming more aggressive, it is like a street racer contest.

Wouldn’t it be nice if the crossing guards at Colene Hoose School would no longer have to put their lives and those of the grade school kids in danger as they try desperately try to stop four lanes of speeding cars?

It is heartbreaking to watch the crossing guards desperately waving their stop sign at the cars and very few stopping.

Wouldn’t be nice if hundreds of ISU students on their way to class would not have to dance between four lanes of cars racing to be first in line at the light at Linden?

Wouldn't it be nice if the thousands of pedestrians and cyclists that cross Vernon daily on the trail would not come close to death trying to cross.

Wouldn’t it be nice if Vernon was more like Clinton or parts of Washington street? It may take a few seconds more to get our destination but we would have a kinder gentler drive.

Let’s not wait for a second grader, a freshman at ISU or someone walking to Uptown for coffee to get run over. Let’s do it now.

Mike Kerber, Normal