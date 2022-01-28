LETTER: Fix Biden errors with next election

Never in the recent history has this country had a President so out of touch with the American people. The facts are indisputable, he has failed with COVID, failed with Afghanistan, failed with inflation, failed with the border and failed with the supply chain. Nothing President Biden is doing is resonating with the American public. Voters of all races overwhelmingly support voter ID as needed, to legally vote in an election. Yet, the President wants to change that requirement.
Many politicians have said, "elections have consequences", and Americans are living with those consequences for the next 3 years. Hopefully, citizens will resolve this issue in the next Presidential election.
Kevin Livingston, Bloomington