LETTER: Fishing on its own a reward

As a long-time Mclean County recreational fisherman, I feel compelled to write and ask: What’s the deal with Terry Brown, your weekly fishing column writer? You would think that, in an era filled with discord and more than its share of bad news, the fishing column would be at least one place one could escape to on a winter’s morning; to contemplate the joy of a quiet afternoon spent on the water, and the satisfaction of environmentally responsible catch and release fishing.

Instead we get Brown’s repetitive rants about the fact that tournament anglers will now have a modest fee imposed by the Illinois DNR when they hold their events on public water. In his most recent column Brown hyperbolically calls this “a bombshell that was dropped without warning” on the angling community.

My response to him is simple. Enough whining. If you can spend tens of thousands of dollars on bass boats, trolling motors, fish finders, and trucks to haul it all, you can pop a few bucks more for a permit to hold your “competitive fishing” event on a public waterway. My further suggestion is that you avoid that fee altogether, and ditch the idea that fishing should be a “tournament” at all. Truth is, if you are lucky enough to find yourself out on the water on sunny spring day, whether you catch fish or not, you have already won.

Vaugyhn Hoffman, Bloomington

