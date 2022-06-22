LETTER: Fisher will stand for people

Finally, a Republican primary in Illinois that means something. In the newly created 91st District for State Representative, we have a candidate, who, though experienced, is not a career politician. His name is Jim Fisher.

Jim, unlike his primary opponent, actually lives in the 91st District. Jim and his wife Jayne have lived on their small farm just north of Normal for 37 years where they raised their family. He has been active in campaigns for over 30 years and is a member of the McLean County GOP Executive Committee.

Jim has a long history of opposing higher taxes. His opponent, as a present member of the Normal Town Council, has voted to increase property taxes seven times and has even voted to increase the gas tax.

We need a strong representative in Springfield who will stand up for the people of the 91st District and not just someone wishing to become another career politician. Jim wants and will vote for term limits. Please vote for Jim Fisher.

Phil Bock, Bloomington

