LETTER: Find out who is working for you

The leadership of the Republican party has forgotten the basic building blocks of our form of government. They have abandoned the founding fathers and pledged loyalty to one man - Donald Trump. He is only interested in money and power, and so the leadership has no interest in forming government policy to deal with the problems that plague the people of our country. For example, the Republican National Committee, before the 2020 election, did not look around and try to write a platform of policy to solve problems - they just reused the one they had for the 2016 election - because it didn't matter.

President Joe Biden had a platform and policy goals. He worked with both Democrats and Republicans to pass a bipartisan infrastructure bill. Look it up. Find out what is in it. It benefits everyday Americans.

President Joe Biden worked with Congress to pass the Inflation Reduction Act. Part of this law allows Medicare, for the first time, to negotiate prescription drug prices. No Republicans voted for this law, and now some are promising to repeal it. They are siding with the pharmaceutical companies. Lowering the cost of drugs through Medicare would save money for the program and for the seniors relying on that program.

More research would reveal to you, the voter, who in Washington is working for you, and who is there just for the power and money. It is easy to find out what is in the laws passed by the Biden administration. The Democrats are working to solve problems, but if we lose our democracy to people who only want power, there will be no solutions to any of those problems. Vote to keep the Democrats in the majority in Congress.

David Roehrig, Hudson