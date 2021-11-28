LETTER: Fight will continue regardless of outcome

The pro-life organization 40 Days for Life recently completed its fall campaign in all 50 states and 60 nations around the world. Their peaceful/prayerful rallies have documented the saving of thousands of babies from abortion since 40 Days for Life began its campaigns in 2004, despite an increase this year in security concerns and cyber-attacks on its operations.

40 Days will be in Washington D.C. along with other pro-life groups November 30-December 1 for hearings that could overturn Roe v. Wade, which legalized abortions since 1973.

The crusade for the lives of the unborn will continue regardless of the results of the hearings. There have been far too many deaths in far too many families.

Thomas J. Tock, Dwight

