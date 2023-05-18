I must take exception to the "Flick Fact" of May 1. Jesse Fell was not "a right-wing conservative" for establishing Normal as a "dry" community.

Jesse Fell was a lawyer, businessman and land speculator. He founded Normal and was responsible for the founding of today's Illinois State University. He was also on Illinois Wesleyan's original board. He helped bring the railroads to this area and the railroad shops. He founded or helped found many of this area's communities. He also founded what is today's Pantagraph.

Fell proposed the Lincoln-Douglas debates, helped found the Illinois Republican Party and got his friend Abraham Lincoln's name known in the East before the 1860 elections. He was an abolitionist strongly opposing slavery. After the Civil War he made certain Normal was an integrated community and the public schools were open to all. He also worked to secure the Soldiers Orphans Home {ISSCS} for Normal.

Fell supported women's suffrage and was an environmentalist. He caused as many as 30,000 trees to be planted in Normal. And this is not a full list of his accomplishments.

Temperance was a 19th century reform movement. This war on alcohol in many ways resembled today's war on drugs. It is difficult today to imagine how evil alcohol was viewed by many in the 19th and early 20th centuries. The Temperance movement resulted in the U.S. Constitution being amended to ban alcohol nationwide. After this amendment was repealed many states, counties and communities remained "dry." Being opposed to alcohol was quite mainstream in Jesse Fell's world.

Called "the person most important to McLean County's superior growth and prosperity" in Don Munson's "Sesquicentennial Stories," it is hard to imagine a two-mile funeral procession and the schools being let out for someone other than this great community visionary.

Paul Harmon, Normal