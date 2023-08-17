I read with dismay the editorial you reprinted from the Orange County Register ranting about the federal deficit: "Like a person who borrows more to pay for high credit-card debt, the federal government has entered a downward spiral, with no solutions in sight."

Whenever someone compares the federal budget to a household budget or business, city, or state budget for that matter, it is time to run, not walk, to the nearest exit. They are either severely misinformed, trying to con you or both. The budget of an entity that issues its own fiat currency is fundamentally different than the budget of an entity that merely uses the currency.

Deficit scolds complain about federal spending, but they never mention that all money comes from federal spending. The money that is spent but not taxed back to the government is called the federal deficit. It stays in the private sector. So any money that is spent and not taxed back is the federal deficit and also is the private sector surplus. The federal deficit is the same thing as the private sector surplus.

If the federal government taxed back all the money it spent into the private sector, there would be no money left in our pockets–no money in our savings. It doesn't seem to me that the federal budget deficit/private sector suplus is such a bad thing after all.

Our country has had a federal budget deficit/private sector surplus almost every year of our 247-year existence. The sky didn't fall and the seas didn't boil. I suggest reading "The Deficit Myth" by economist Stephanie Kelton and ignore the deficit trolls.

John Stamler, Bloomington