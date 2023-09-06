CONTACT INFORMATION

In the past weeks we have read of the murder of two Americans who wanted to live their lives freely and be allies for marginalized people.

Laura Ann Carleton, a shop owner displaying a Pride flag, and O"Shea Sibley, who was taunted for being gay and Black, were both murdered by those who disagreed with them.

There was a 300% increase in anti LGBTQIA+ incidents during Pride Month 2023 when compared to 2022. This violence continues to happen in America where acceptance of the LGBTQIA+ community has never been greater.

So why do we have the rise of hate and not the rise of acceptance? It is time to call out the source: political rhetoric by the Republican Party.

The Republican leadership has proposed over 600 pieces of legislation since January. Legislation that puts fear of marginalized individuals into the media. Currently there are nine active "Don't Say Gay" bills across America. It is not just from Florida and Texas. Many state GOP legislators have followed along.

All of this fear mongering turns into hate. A small community of extremists join with the Republican rhetoric and villainization of marginalized groups. Extremists then carry out the violence. What kind of leadership does this? It is time for the Republican leaders to stop the hate speech and end legislation that harms our most vulnerable populations and their allies. We lost Laura Ann Carleton and O'Shea Sibley to these extremists.

Look carefully at your politicians and their platforms. Ask them questions about the care and acceptance of all people. Ask what they voted for in session. Listen to their speeches. Become an ally for marginalized people might be our siblings.

Julie Knutson, Bloomington