LETTER: Father wore shorts in the 50s

Just a short comment on John Gramm’s letter ("World has lost common sense," Aug. 26). I do agree with most aspects of his letter. The one thing I don’t agree with is the new men in shorts. It was in the town of Gridley that he forgot or never saw my dad, Harold Freed. He saw the grocery store in Gridley and he started wearing shorts in the 50s at the store. No air conditioning.
I would also like to let the animal control people know I appreciate their help. I had a bat in my house and they caught it and took it to a vet to be assessed.
Janeene Raymond, Bloomington