LETTER: False narrative by UnitedVoice.com

This "question" was propogaded in the Sept. 2 edition of the Pantagraph. It was paid for and issued by an organization named UnitedVoice.com. UV is an extreme right wing organization whose sole purpose is to propagate an anti-American agenda of false innuendo and lies. It attempts to rile and fan the flames of prejudice views for one reason and one reason only; discrimination, segregation, and divisiveness of American values.