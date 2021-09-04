LETTER: False narrative by UnitedVoice.com

"Do illegal immigrants deserve federal stimulus checks?"
This "question" was propogaded in the Sept. 2 edition of the Pantagraph. It was paid for and issued by an organization named UnitedVoice.com. UV is an extreme right wing organization whose sole purpose is to propagate an anti-American agenda of false innuendo and lies. It attempts to rile and fan the flames of prejudice views for one reason and one reason only; discrimination, segregation, and divisiveness of American values.
This "question" is an example of their tactics by inferring and presenting a false narrative to imply illegal immigrants receive federal funds of any type and is nothing more than a subliminal message against all immigrants; legal or otherwise. UnitedVoice.com is as unpatriotic as it gets. A true wolf in sheep's clothing if there ever was one.
Jim Wilson, Bloomington