LETTER: Faith can bring salvation

So, 2021 is winding down and soon the New Year 2022, hopefully without too much craziness.

I’m not the only one who thinks things in this world is totally out of control. Mostly due to the world’s human residents, and not really climate change or political malfeasance or alien invasions. Most everyone is experiencing malaise of pandemic exhaustion and political overload not unlike a blown megawatt fuse.

Can things be different? Can humans change?

Due to fallen creation, humans are tainted with sin and transgressions by ancestral first parents. Sin and brokenness are the default error code embedded into our spiritual DNA which cannot be solved or healed be human power or scientific cure.

Yet, the merciful kindness and immeasurable love of God, as our creator, for his fallen creation, a perfect baby was born to Jewish parents in Bethlehem that cold starry night more than 2,000 years ago. He was Yeshua, Jesus the Christ, as a baby born to a virgin, while darkness prevailed over the Judean hills, just as the ancient prophet Isaiah predicted.

No human goodness or works of virtuous deeds can save our souls. The seed of sin is in the heart and mind of all people. This explains why the world is on a mad course toward delusion and division and destruction.

But faith in Jesus alone by his grace, a person is saved, and the heart is changed. This Christmas will you truly remember Jesus as the babe of Bethlehem for salvation of fallen creation. Science cannot cure the sinful heart. Your salvation in Jesus the Christ yields a reconciled heart for God.

What might 2022 be like? With ceaseless hope, Jesus as the baby from Bethlehem offers peace on earth and goodwill to all people. Amen.

Leon Kaeb, Bloomington

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0