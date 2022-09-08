LETTER: Facts are irrelevant to Trump

The supporters of the former president do not know, or realize, that for Donald Trump truth does not mean the same for him as for the rest of us.

Facts are irrelevant to him when it comes to truth. If he says, “I won the last election,” no evidence will ever satisfy him. The same holds true for his followers. Truth is what he wants people to respond to, to be influenced by, and to agree with him about.

For the rest of us, truth means speaking words based on the world we live in, words that lead to knowledge and understanding of facts.

Donald Trump does not speak to inform or report. His interest lies in influencing people to what he values. He says what he wants people to hear. History, science, the study of human nature, facts about vaccines and immigration, sports, or any of the arts are just not part of his world. He never talks about them on the basis of any facts. He limits what he says on these topics to his views. These useless things distract from wealth and gratification.

In saying this, I want to mention that since childhood, I have considered letters to the editor the presentation of thoughtful arguments. So often, I see an argument that seems to me persuasive, worthy of discussion, reasoned and thoughtful. Then I read comments that are almost products of artificial intelligence – insults, name-calling, and deliberate misunderstandings that enable hostility.

Many would like a thoughtful response is this: Is there any evidence at all anywhere that anyone supporting Donald Trump would accept enough to change their mind about the result of the 2020 election? Sixty court cases have evidenced there is no evidence. Could someone produce some evidence of massive fraud?

Joris Heise, Bloomington