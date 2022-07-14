LETTER: Extremists pulling country to right

The six Republican justices will not stop with overturning Roe v. Wade. They will shortly overturn many other rights of Americans.

Their purpose is to assert total control over individuals and the nation as a whole. They will soon take away Americans’ rights to contraception, marriage equality, minority voting rights, women’s rights, LGBTQ rights, environmental protections, gun safety, union rights, and the right to hold corporations accountable. They will strike down Social Security, Medicare, Affordable Care, and Medicaid.

Preposterous? Many people scoffed at the idea they would overturn Roe, and yet here we are. The six GOP extremists have brought the court to its lowest approval in history. Together with GOP state legislatures across the U.S., they will soon grant extremist GOP legislatures the ability to choose their own election results.

The right-wing GOP extremists on the Supreme Court and in Congress will not stop until they have made America unrecognizable, a country based not on liberty and justice for all but on complete oppression of women and minorities.

Recall that three of six Supreme Court extremists were appointed by Donald Trump, who lost his election by 3 million votes in 2016 and by 7 million votes in 2020. So they were appointed by a loser who was twice rejected by America.

Gorsuch and Kavanaugh perjured themselves during their confirmation hearings. Amy Coney Barrett was rushed through confirmation in the final weeks of the 2020 campaign, by Mitch McConnell, who, a full year before the 2016 election, refused to even hold hearings for President Obama’s nominee to the court.

Clarence Thomas’s wife Ginni is deeply enmeshed in the Jan. 6 assault on America, a bloody attempt to destroy our beloved country. Yet Thomas remains on the court and makes decisions affecting millions of lives. How can this be? What has happened to America?

Larry Gaylord, Normal