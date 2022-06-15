LETTER: Exercise the right to vote

The last Monday in May we honor those who have given their lives to protect our freedoms that our constitution provides Americans.

The past two years our freedom has been taken from us, and our rights have been trampled. June 28 in Illinois we have the prime opportunity to exercise our right to choose who will govern us. Mid-term elections are not typically well voted. People have become apathetic about voting at all.

Exercise the right that men and women have fought and died to protect and preserve. Do not let their service be in vain. Get out and vote. And remember who trampled on your rights and freedoms.

Tanya Rose, Bloomington

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0