 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

editor's pick

LETTER: Exercise the right to vote

  • 0
Letters to the Editor

The last Monday in May we honor those who have given their lives to protect our freedoms that our constitution provides Americans.

The past two years our freedom has been taken from us, and our rights have been trampled. June 28 in Illinois we have the prime opportunity to exercise our right to choose who will govern us. Mid-term elections are not typically well voted. People have become apathetic about voting at all.

Exercise the right that men and women have fought and died to protect and preserve. Do not let their service be in vain. Get out and vote. And remember who trampled on your rights and freedoms.

Tanya Rose, Bloomington

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News