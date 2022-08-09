LETTER: EVs will help the climate

With the record droughts, burning forests and 100-year floods every year in the U.S. and the rest of the world, it was nice to see our Congress getting close to taking action to help our climate.

The other significant help for our out of control polluting was the war Russia started that choked off energy supplies, causing gas prices to increase. With higher gas prices, the sales of gas-sipping vehicles go up and the sales of giant SUVs and behemoth pickup trucks decline.

Some of the hybrids get 50 mph and of course the EVs use no fossil fuel. These vehicles will help the climate and save us from soaring energy prices.

Mike Kerber, Normal