LETTER: Erickson votes reflect values

Having been a resident of District 10 during Chuck Erickson's tenure on the McLean County Board, Chuck has been a strong steward representing the concerns and reflecting the values of McLean County. I am proud of Chuck's voting record while serving on the county board.

His voting record reflects his common sense fiscal conservatism. He is a strong advocate for the taxpayers, a forgotten interest group nowadays. He stands for public safety and supports good police officers. He stood up for myself, you, and small businesses during the height of COVID in 2020.

He is also a down-to-earth, easy guy to talk to who listens. The constituents of District 10 can be proud of his representation of us. He fights for us. We need him on the county board advocating for us.

Please join me in voting for Chuck Erickson for re-election to the McLean County Board. Chuck Erickson has my full support for re-election to the county board.

Jackie Beyer, Bloomington