LETTER: Erickson right choice for board

Chuck Erickson is the right choice for the McLean County Board (District 10). He has never voted for a tax increase while on the county board and advocates for a forgotten interest group, the taxpayer. He is a common-sense fiscal conservative who advocates for small and limited government at the local level.

He is for public safety and good police officers, and he’s endorsed by McLean County Sheriff Jon Sandage and the McLean County Deputies FOP Lodge #176. He can be trusted on the issue of funding our sheriff's department.

He led the fight to reopen McLean County during COVID restrictions, and he reached across the aisle to provide grants for small businesses during COVID. He believes in a government that works for us (not against us), especially at the local level.

In his spare time, he has volunteered to accompany a veteran on four Land of Lincoln Honor flights. He has also volunteered as a big brother in the Big Brother/Big Sisters program.

He graduated from Illinois State University with honors (magna cum laude) with a degree in economics. He then went to law school and is a respected practicing attorney in Bloomington.

We need Chuck’s strong advocacy for the taxpayer, his articulate advocacy for public safety and good police officers, and his intelligence, compassion, and common sense on the county board. He has been and will continue to be a board member who fights for us. I urge you to join us in voting for Chuck Erickson.

Kevin and Jane McConnell, Bloomington