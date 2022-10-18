LETTER: Erickson provides good leadership

I am writing to encourage all voters in District 10 to re-elect Chuck Erickson for the McLean County Board. I know Chuck to be student of leadership. He has completed the following leadership courses: The Leadership Academy of the University of Illinois Extension in partnership with United Counties Council of Illinois, a course which took county board members from around the state to learn about issues confronting county government; the Illinois State University Leadership Certificate Program, where he received instruction in regarding the foundations of organizational leadership, building high performance teams, applied organizational leadership, strategy development and implementation; John C. Maxwell Leadership Training with over 40 hours plus of leadership training; Cursillo - Class 1090 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, where he received leadership training in helping our fellow human beings.
On the county board, Chuck has been the chair of the land use committee and presently, the justice committee. Chuck graduated magna cum laude from Illinois State University with a bachelor's degree in economics. Chuck is a respected attorney in Bloomington and a respected community leader. Chuck's experience, temperament, intelligence and leadership qualities are needed on the county board. As one of his constituents, I would encourage all to support Chuck Erickson for re-election.
Krishna Balakrishnan, Bloomington