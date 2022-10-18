LETTER: Erickson provides good leadership

I am writing to encourage all voters in District 10 to re-elect Chuck Erickson for the McLean County Board. I know Chuck to be student of leadership. He has completed the following leadership courses: The Leadership Academy of the University of Illinois Extension in partnership with United Counties Council of Illinois, a course which took county board members from around the state to learn about issues confronting county government; the Illinois State University Leadership Certificate Program, where he received instruction in regarding the foundations of organizational leadership, building high performance teams, applied organizational leadership, strategy development and implementation; John C. Maxwell Leadership Training with over 40 hours plus of leadership training; Cursillo - Class 1090 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, where he received leadership training in helping our fellow human beings.