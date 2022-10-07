LETTER: Environmental Justice for All Act needed

Today, like yesterday, and every work day for nearly the next three years, Nicor Gas will be removing contaminated soil from the former Bloomington MP site in order to return the property to current allowable environmental standards.

Despite any inconvenience and the long timeline to completion, removing contaminated soil and restoring the property is necessary to keep Bloomington a healthy and thriving community. The soil, air, and water of Mclean County are not just resources that we make use and consume: our life and health are intertwined with theirs. When the soil, air and water suffer, we all suffer– and sometimes our children or grandchildren suffer on our behalf.

We have a tremendous opportunity to right more wrongs like the Bloomington MPG site through the Environmental Justice for All Act recently introduced in Congress. The bill makes it possible for other communities to legally hold the Nicor Gas companies of this world accountable for cleaning up their messes. It prioritizes equitable access to outdoor spaces for communities and neighborhoods that were deliberately neglected over the past century. It strengthens environmental review requirements for new fossil fuel permits, preventing future clean-up sites from even being necessary.

Exposure to environmental hazards contribute to negative health outcomes for Bloomington residents and beyond. We deserve better, and we can move toward that through legislation like the Environmental Justice for All Act.

Meghan Reha, Bloomington