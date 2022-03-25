LETTER: Engaging with respect, dignity

Unfortunately, the culture wars are being fought in our public schools to the detriment of students. Ideologues on both the left and the right seek to use the schools as a means to indoctrinate students to their point of view.

Teachers, who understand their role and responsibility in preparing students to be effective citizens in a democratic society, will not bow to these pressures. They will reject indoctrination of any kind, whether it is intended to promote patriotism, traditional values, social justice, or whatever.

However, responsible teachers will also recognize that the proper alternative to indoctrination is not to avoid controversy; rather, they will engage their students as fellow citizens should -- with respect and dignity. They will challenge their students to think critically and collaboratively by listening to each other, sharing ideas, agreeing and disagreeing, testing assumptions, weighing and using reliable evidence to support positions.

Public school may be the last opportunity for many to have civil and meaningful conversations, think reflectively, and grow intellectually. We should not allow that opportunity to be denied by those who think they know best what everyone else should think.

Joe White, Bloomington

