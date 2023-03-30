The Unit Five Education Association (UFEA) takes the education of each student in Unit 5 very seriously and so do our endorsed candidates for school board: Amy Roser, Dr. Kelly Pyle, Alex Williams, and Mark Adams.

Each of these candidates has shown they are willing to listen to stakeholders, collaborate, and advocate for what is best for our students and our community. They base their positions on facts and work towards real world solutions to the challenges facing Unit 5.

These candidates have each endorsed the Unit 5 referendum because they know it is the most responsible solution to the financial challenges we face. A yes vote will ensure we can maintain the high quality of education and the diverse extra curricular opportunities available to students — experiences that help prepare our students to be the next generation of leaders in our community.

Together we can make sure our community stays vibrant, attracts new businesses and stands up for our most important resource — our children. I ask each of you to join UFEA’s nearly 1000 members and vote yes for the referendum and for Amy Roser, Dr. Kelly Pyle, Alex Williams, and Mark Adams for school board.

Make sure you vote on or before April 4.

Julie Hagler, Bloomington