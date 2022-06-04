 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

editor's pick

LETTER: Endorsing Knapp for judge

  • 0
Letter to the Editor

I am writing today to share my endorsement of Don Knapp. I have known Don for over 23 years and have known him to be an honest, hard working, and individual of high integrity. Don is committed to serving others and doing so as a means to make a difference to those he helps.

He cares deeply about improving his community and I have seen firsthand his unwavering efforts to achieve this. Don follows through on commitments made and I highly trust Don. I know he is the right individual for our community and I endorse him for 11th judicial circuit judge.

Guadalupe Alcala, Bloomington

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News