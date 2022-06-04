LETTER: Endorsing Knapp for judge

I am writing today to share my endorsement of Don Knapp. I have known Don for over 23 years and have known him to be an honest, hard working, and individual of high integrity. Don is committed to serving others and doing so as a means to make a difference to those he helps.
He cares deeply about improving his community and I have seen firsthand his unwavering efforts to achieve this. Don follows through on commitments made and I highly trust Don. I know he is the right individual for our community and I endorse him for 11th judicial circuit judge.
Guadalupe Alcala, Bloomington