LETTER: Elmore qualified for county board

We all need to pay more attention to McLean County Board elections. Brandy Elmore is running in District 9 in south Bloomington and she is someone I will definitely be voting for.

Brandy is a qualified mental health professional, a licensed social worker, a young working mom, and a public school educator. She is not afraid to have tough conversations in order to work through conflict, miscommunication and opposing viewpoints.

The values and ethics Brandy will bring to the board from her mental health background are needed during this polarizing time in politics. She is not distracted by sensationalized politics and is focused on bringing a sense of community back to local government.

Our democracy is on the ballot this year, both at a national and local level. Please join me in voting for Brandy Elmore for McLean County Board in District 9 .

Sally Rudolph, Bloomington