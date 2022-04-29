LETTER: Elizabeth Johnston will work for all

Elizabeth Johnston is the leader we need.

What makes Elizabeth Johnston a leader that McLean County supervisors need? If the.problem concerns any citizen in the county, be they Democrat or Republican (a bad road doesn't only affect one side), Elizabeth will hear and work on problems that affect the people.

The future of our county needs to be addressed now, not in 10 years. Elizabeth will work to insure fairness and opportunity for the people of McLean County now and in the future.

We need Elizabeth Johnston to represent our county as we go forward. We need a hard worker, who is fair, honest, and will work for all of us.

Belinda Johnson, Bloomington

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0