LETTER: Elizabeth Johnston for county board

Elizabeth Johnston is the best choice to represent District 5 on the McLean County Board.

I have had the privilege of working with Elizabeth in a nonprofit volunteer role, and I know she is a true servant leader in our community. Her experience as a social service professional in the mental health field helps her to be an excellent listener.

She has a proven track record of making fiscally sound decisions while prioritizing reliable infrastructure such as roads. She is an advocate for sustaining an inclusive community where everyone can thrive.

I know that I can trust Elizabeth to be well informed about the issues affecting our community, to gather input from her constituents, and to make decisions in the best interest of those she serves. She works hard to communicate with those she represents and keep them up to date on what is happening. Elizabeth has my strongest endorsement.

Linda Bollivar, Normal

