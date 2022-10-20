LETTER: Elizabeth Johnston a proven leader

Some think of politics as a sport — a matter of scoring points and keeping score. And in this game, party partisanship is part of the play.

But real politics, politics that leads to things getting done and building our community, is about dialogue and collaboration. For that we need elected officials who are open minded, listen well, and are committed to crafting solutions.

Elizabeth Johnston has demonstrated her ability to build dialog across party divide. She’s a problem solver and facilitator, Elizabeth Johnston is a true leader. We need open-minded listeners on the McLean County Board. We need family-oriented, community-focused public servants. We need to re-elect Elizabeth Johnston to her District 5 seat on the McLean County Board.

In medicine, physicians practice evidence based medicine and share factors and options with out patients to assist them in making the best choices in their healthcare. I want politics to play out like healthcare where we only want the best outcomes for our patients.

I have witnessed her sensitivity and integrity in managing mental health concerns with people in our community. I have watched as she teaches our future social workers, behaviorists and counselors. I have carefully examined Elizabeth’s first two-year term. She has proven to be highly efficacious. Let’s re-elect Elizabeth Johnston. She’s a proven leader and I believe our best choice for McLean County.

Ira Halperin, Bloomington