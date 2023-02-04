A wise person of our past said, “You could take the first 10 people on any page of the telephone book, and they could do a better job of guiding our government than most politicians in Washington, D.C.”

If I were one of the 10 and could be president, my first action would be to call up the Navy to police the Rio Grande River between the U.S. and Mexico to keep illegal people from entering our country. Then I would call up the Army to our southern U.S. border to capture any illegals crossing over the river.

We could pay for all this by getting rid of the Environmental Protection Agency. They take in millions of dollars to try and control our weather patterns. Has any congress man introduced a bill consult the author of our climate? It’s God, you can read his plans in the Bible. Start with Genesis.

Marilyn Hakes, Normal