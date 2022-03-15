LETTER: Elect those who uphold Constitution.

Republicans voted for Biden, then choose down-ballot GOP candidates thinking once Trump was defeated the party would regain its moral footing, not realizing Trump was just a symptom of a chronic condition infecting Lincoln’s once-respected organization. Like slow-growing tumors that eventually spread, this affliction intensified after civil rights laws were passed in the 1960s.

Nixon’s 1968 “law and order” platform targeted minorities as criminals, then Reagan’s 1980’s “dog-whistle” politics exploited social divisions attracting southern Democrats and northern suburbanites. Even George H.W. Bush, who supported civil rights, hired a campaign manager who played the “race card.”

During Clinton’s administration, Republicans lurched further right taking control of the House and speaker Gingrich’s toxic philosophy branded Democrats and minorities as “enemies.” After Florida’s vote recount was stopped by the Supreme Court, George W. Bush became president and tried healing contentious attitudes by focusing on improving education and attempting immigration reform. However, unnecessary wars and a financial collapse caused by regulation reduced the GOP’s power.

In 2008, Obama and a Democratic House and Senate were elected resulting in the radical right tea party movement and Sen. McConnell vowed to make Obama a one-term president by blocking needed legislation although American was mixed in war and deep recession. Because Obama won a second term, powerful far-right media and Trump constantly provoked racial partisan hatreds.

In 2016, campaign and election corruption facilitated by Supreme Court ruling, internet disinformation, Russian interference, white nationalist support and fossil fuel and gun industry donors helped Trump win a narrow Electoral College victory.

After four horrendous years, voters rejected Trump, but he still has the support of many GOP office holders and candidates who refuse to condemn his un-American actions. Voting for them in November will subvert democracy and establish a Putin-style autocracy ensuring America’s demise. We must unite and elect candidates who will uphold our Constitution.

Linda Doenitz, Bloomington

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0