LETTER: Elect a true conservative: Bailey

Gubernatorial candidate Senator Darren Bailey is the only true conservative choice for Illinois’ next governor.

As a farmer, he understands the burden high property taxes put on families. This must stop somewhere, and the time is now with Darren Bailey. He has voted no to tax increases in Illinois every time they are brought up. Darren Bailey understands the working people of Illinois and will work hard alongside us, and help guide us, not to promote friends with political deep pockets.

With so many false ads out there, it becomes confusing on what the truth is. Knowing Darren Bailey would indeed help with this confusion. He is a devout Christian, hard-working farmer, loving family man and the man who should be our next governor. He listens when people talk to him. He will be the governor we have been praying would make it to our door.

Its time to take Illinois back from the liberal “give it all away” government and give it back to the hard-working, tax paying citizens. As businesses dropped out of existence during J.B. Pritzker’s rule, we need to work hard to bring business back, to make Illinois a competitive state where people want to live and raise families again. Darren Bailey knows this is a priority.

Darren wants a true balanced budget in Illinois, not a paper chase of made-up checks and balances. He has true values that relate to God and family and will take this with him every day to help get Illinois back on track. Please make a concerted effort to vote. If you will be out of town on June 28, now is the time to employ early voting. Let’s elect a true conservative, Darren Bailey.

Marla Andres, Bloomington

