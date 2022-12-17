LETTER: Edward Coles built Illinois' legacy

Edward Coles served as the second governor of Illinois from 1822-1826. He devoted his life to ending slavery, and persistently encouraged Thomas Jefferson, James Madison and James Monroe to free the people they had enslaved.

Coles, born in Virginia, moved here for the specific purpose of liberating the children, women, and men he had “inherited” from his father. He chose not to inform the slaves of his plan until the entourage reached the Ohio River at Pittsburgh. His announcement to them included the promise of 160 acres to each head of household.

He fulfilled this pledge when the group arrived in Edwardsville. The scene became known as the “river emancipation,” and was featured in a mural at the old capitol in Springfield.

As Illinois governor, Coles secured the defeat of a constitutional convention which likely would have legalized slavery in the state. He also worked to protect the lives and property of African-Americans, and to prevent kidnappings by southern enslavers.

Coles never succeeded in getting his powerful friends Jefferson, Madison and Monroe to condemn slavery, to his great disappointment. However, by standing against slavery in the young state of Illinois, he positioned the state to lead in the struggle.

Coles rejoiced in the election of LIncoln in 1860, and rejoiced again when the Emancipation Proclamation was issued on January 1, 1863. Lincoln, Grant and Obama each came to Illinois from elsewhere and helped to move the nation forward.

Some of this rich Illinois legacy owes a debt to Gov. Coles. He made a difference in our nation’s history by his principled, lifelong opposition to slavery, and his belief in the equal rights of all people.

Coles County is named for him. A monument stands in Edwardsville. He was born on Dec. 15, 1786, and died on July 7, 1868.

Larry Gaylord, Normal