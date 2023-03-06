Educational opportunities most important

How often do you eat at restaurants or watch your favorite shows? Have you ever gotten your haircut or needed service on your vehicle? Do you enjoy listening to music or cooking with fresh meat and produce? These pieces of our everyday lives are made possible by chefs, artists, cosmetologists, mechanics, and farmers.

Some of the candidates for the Unit 5 Board of Education not only oppose the referendum, but also plan to address the district’s deficit by cutting teachers and implementing more online classes. Online classes will not spark a love of culinary arts or a passion for welding in our students. Completing computer-based work independently can’t replace the hands-on experiences that elective classes provide — collaborating in a kitchen to create a delicious plate of food, practicing with an ensemble to fill an auditorium with beautiful music, taking scraps of wood and metal to design and build furniture items, and so on and so on.

If the referendum fails and/or certain board candidates win, thousands of students in Unit 5 won’t have that opportunity to explore these different career pathways.

None of the arguments against the referendum outweigh the importance of educational opportunities for these children. Remember, they can’t vote for an issue that will affect them severely, so it is our job to stand up for them to protect their futures.

The best way to do this is to vote yes for Unit 5, and elect Mark Adams, Kelly Pyle, Amy Roser and Alex Williams to the Board of Education.

Nikki Maurer, Bloomington