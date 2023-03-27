I do not like to pay taxes any more than the next person; but I am persuaded that taxes are necessary in order to pay for services which we all consider necessary in our community.

The education of our children is one of those essential services. The cute little 5-year old children who live in our neighborhoods will go marching off to begin their formal education in August. And they will need a first-class education to attain their full potential.

Within 15 years they will be young adults who are capable of supporting themselves, who will become employed and establish families of their own and who will begin contributing to our community. They will become firefighters, medical workers, accountants, farmers, secretaries, engineers, athletes and all of the other careers which will be needed to support our community.

Many of our kindergarten children will live well into 2100, the start of the twenty-second century. We can not comprehend the knowledge and skills which will be required at that time, but we do know that today's well-educated students will be prepared for life in 2100 and beyond.

So please go out and vote yes on April 4 or before to provide our children in Unit District 5 with the education they will need to be successful.

William T. Caisley, Normal