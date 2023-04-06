On April 9, Christians will celebrate Easter. Christians spread the “Good News” that we read

in the Gospels in the Holy Bible, the three principles in the “Good News” are Jesus came to pay for our sins, Jesus was buried and rose on the third day. Jesus defeated death by His resurrection Christians celebrate on Easter. When God created everyone in His Image,

God breathe the breath of life in their nostrils. Everyone has a soul and spirit which is immortal.

When we die the soul and spirit leave the body and go to be with Jesus. Believe in the “Good News” and you will not have to fear death. The risen Christ gives us that assurance.

Earl Rients, Pontiac