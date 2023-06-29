During the June Justice Committee, Sheriff Lane placed an intergovernmental agreement named EAGLE on the agenda. This agreement would place McLean County Deputies within the Bloomington Police Department's SWAT Team with all of the additional training, money, and gear falling upon the county. While this was ultimately pulled, the Sheriff intends to reintroduce this at the July Justice Committee.

This agreement is entirely unnecessary. That is not even me saying this, that is Sheriff Lane himself stating the county currently has no need for a SWAT Team and it is something that would be "nice to have." This is on top of an already understaffed jail. Why should we extend the Sheriff's office when they can hardly manage what they already have?

Further, at the June Justice Committee, the EAGLE agreement was proposed with no information on how it will be funded, how much it will cost, how many will go through this program, or any detail at all.

Where all other county departments must go through various hoops and red tape through a needs assessment to even spend a dime more, the Sheriff believes he is above this needs assessment. Potentially because he knows a needs assessment would show in clear writing that this is a completely unnecessary program.

Already Bloomington Police engage their SWAT Team for McLean County. They essentially already deploy from the same location, with what would be mostly the same people, using what would be the same equipment. I'd ask anyone who cares about unnecessary government spending, good governance, reducing the amount of militarized police in our communities, to ask your county board members to vote no on this, period.

Zach Carlson, Bloomington