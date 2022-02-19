LETTER: Durkin using fear and retribution

With the recent introduction of HB 5126, Rep. Jim Durkin hopes to deny freedom to Illinois prisoners who can prove that they are not a danger to others.

Rep. Durkin seems to be using fear and retribution to confound the Illinois Constitution and Statutes, which clearly declare that imprisoned citizens are to be provided with treatment leading to release, (730 ILCS 5/3-2-2.)

Against the spirit of our current laws, Rep. Durkin's bill would reduce the probability of parole by encouraging the Prisoner Review Board to defer to opinions voiced by local law enforcement and members of the victim's family.

But the Prisoner Review Board's primary focus should be on an inmate's readiness to return to family and community. As our current statutes make clear, the purpose of a prisoner's confinement is to provide treatment leading to rehabilitation and return to a productive life. Unfortunately Rep. Durkin's bill would lessen the chances for successful parole by making a prisoner's rehabilitation count for less than uninformed opinions motivated by resentment and fear.

It is important for lawmakers to realize that Illinois incarcerates a comparatively high percentage of its population and it does so at an unnecessary expense to taxpayers. Meanwhile states known for their conservatism, for example Oklahoma, have recently released a large number of rehabilitated prisoners. The results of these releases have been good. There has been no resultant crime wave and former prisoners have become productive, tax paying citizens again. Let's hope that Illinois legislators will reject HB 5126 and then take other steps to smooth the process for the parole of fully rehabilitated persons. Let reason, not resentment, reign.

Gary Davis, Lincoln

