LETTER: Dump politicians who don't work for us

They work for us, all of those in elected offices. It's time to fire those who are working against us instead of for us.

However, we can see our future here in Illinois if we don't make a change. It is reflected in the last few years of J. B. Pritzker and the Democrats sitting in our General Assembly, who are running Illinois. It is reflected in the way Lori Lightfoot and Democrat aldermen and city council members run Chicago. Crime is at an all time high. It isn't working. It isn't pretty. It isn't freedom. It isn't safe.

J. B. Pritzker is up for re-election and if you liked the loss of freedom and his tyrannical mandates then you will vote for him, I won't. I want all of these anti-freedom tyrants, let the government run your life politicians and bureaucrats ousted. I want a prosperous Illinois and its citizenry. Not prosperous politicians and bureaucrats or bloated government.

Beware. There are many rhinos running in these elections. Please do your homework. Illinois and Illinoisans cannot afford another J. B. Pritzker, pushing CRT in our schools, with power driven mandates like vaccination passports for the city of Chicago, testing mandates, mask mandates, corporate mandates. We cannot afford his high spending, "kicking the can" of pensions and fat cat ideas, his fake balanced budget, higher taxes and the way he chases business out of Illinois.

He lies to us because he thinks we are ignorant. We already were paying higher prices at the pump thanks to the high gas tax. Now with the cost of gas skyrocketing because the Biden administration shut down pipelines and won't use our natural resources we are feeling the crunch even more. That financial crunch. If J. B. Pritzker is re-elected it destroys Illinois and freedom.

R. Miller, Bloomington

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0