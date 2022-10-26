LETTER: Duckworth, Durbin not serving all

Tammy Duckworth and Richard Durbin were elected by the people to represent all citizens of their district. They are not doing what they were elected to do.

On July 14, 2022, I wrote to both of them and asked four questions that required a one-word answer – yes or no with the option of why their answer was yes or no. I have received no response from either of them.

I sent the letters by certified mail at a cost of $9.20 and I received a return receipt to show that the letters were delivered.

I want to remind Tammy Duckworth and Richard Durbin that they are elected to support all citizens in their district.

Mickey D. Finck, Gridley