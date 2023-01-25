LETTER: Drought could happen this summer

Just a few comments concerning the extreme weather our nation has had in the past three years. Billions of dollars of damage took place in 2020 and 2021.

2022 was almost as bad. The third costly U.S. hurricane on record was Ian with $112.9 billion of damage followed by $22.2 billion from a western and midwestern drought that even halted large traffic on the Mississippi river.

Of course the climatologists think it’s just climate change, but hasn’t there been climate change for 6,000 years?

The largest climate change happened approximately in 2349 B.C.

The wickedness of the people in the world provoked God’s wrath that caused him to cause the flood that killed all mankind and animals, except eight humans were saved in an ark that a man named Noah built, by Gods help, an ark that held a massif number of animals, and birds, two by two and Noah, his wife and three sons and their wives. Approximately 2,000 years after God created mankind and all flesh.

I was born in 1931, almost 2,000 years A.D. As a farmer we always had to watch the weather. And knew that God is in control.

My family had a log cabin at Lake Bloomington for 40 years. I remember when they added five feet to the spillway. We have not had a drought since 2012. We drove by the lake lately and the water is down at least five feet.

It is in God’s control, but in my weakness I feel that a drought could happen this summer. California had droughts for several years and it could move this way. Hope I am wrong.

John Gramm, Gridley