If the recent smoky air has given you problems breathing, perhaps it has also given you a worried mind. It's normal to feel unease at something so very odd as one-mile visibility at midday, or what looks like a brilliant red sunset at 4 p.m. in June. More worrisome still is learning that climate change is contributing to the wildfires that cause the smoke and that climate change has more oddities in store for us.

Luckily, there is an antidote to our anxiety, and that is action. We can learn the causes and effects of climate pollution, as well as solutions to it. We can advocate for the most efficient solutions.

One of the most efficient solutions is carbon-fee-and-dividend legislation. Carbon-fee-and-dividend collects a fee from fossil fuel extraction, that is, oil drilling and coal mining. Fossil fuel extractors in turn pass these higher costs on to their customers, and on down into the economy. Carbon-intensive things get more expensive.

Higher prices might sound like a bad idea, but hold that thought. The money collected from the fee is returned to us consumers as a dividend, for example in a quarterly check. We do what we always do when prices rise on certain things: we modify our buying to avoid those things. That is, we game the system to keep more of the dividend. Not just us consumers, but all links in the supply chain do the same, to avoid the extra costs, and this drives carbon out of the economy.

So, yes, avoid the smoke, but also take the antidote to your anxiety by writing to your members of Congress in support of carbon-fee-and-dividend legislation.

Matthew Hartman, Bloomington