LETTER: Don't squander the opportunity

Letter to the Editor

To the left, how will you react to the inevitable losses in the mid-term elections in the fall of 2022? Will you refuse to accept the results? Will you protest the seating of the newly elected, call the elections rigged and therefore illegitimate? Or will you accept quietly the results of the elections?

To the right, how will you react to winning the upper and lower houses of Congress? Will you attempt through legislation to rig future elections to go in your favor, will you attempt to buy off the electorate with larded legislative packages? Or will you attempt to pass legislation that support the health and well being of our country?

t will be in your hands to be the adults in the room and do the right thing. Sadly the Democrats have squandered their opportunity. Will you?

Karl Kunkel, Bloomington

