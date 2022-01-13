LETTER: Don't put blame on postal workers

The recent Pantagraph article of January 8 regarding mail delivery seems to blame the carriers for the current situation with no mention of an ice storm the same week. While daily mail delivery is a necessity for many, let's put the blame where it belongs, and that is with the poor management of the local post office.

The local postmaster should be questioned as to the hiring of adequate number of carriers for routes that appear to be uncovered. While the article quotes figures of hiring 40,000 seasonal workers, how many of those were hired at our local post office? Why are carriers being asked to work 12-hour days, and to come in on their days off or on Sundays if the post office was adequately staffed to begin with?

We must remember that our mail carriers are out there every day in rain, ice and snow doing their very best to deliver your mail. Instead of putting this debacle on them, please thank them for all they do. Help them by shoveling around your mailbox, keeping the mailbox area free of yard waste and garbage cans, and not parking cars in front of them.

Donna Foli, Bloomington

