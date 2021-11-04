LETTER: Don't profit from communication

The recent discussions regarding charging county jail inmates to send and receive e-mails is part of a much larger issue. Jails continue to partially fund their facilities on the backs of the families of the poor who are held in the jail. Some of the inmates are guilty and some are not but regardless, their families must ‘put money on their books’ in order for the inmate to have the most basic of items and to maintain any degree of contact with their family.

As the former Co-Director of Labyrinth Outreach Services to Women, a program serving formerly incarcerated women, and the foster parent of an adult who has been incarcerated, I know the stories of those who have no one on the outside who can afford to pay the exorbitant fees that are charged by corrections facilities. Without those occasional phone calls, the ability to maintain a relationship with their children is deeply compromised. Why should the families of the poor, or any family for that matter, have to pay extremely high rates for items needed by those on the inside? It should never be their responsibility to pay to support the expenses needed to operate a county jail.

This practice is common throughout Illinois and has now come to the attention of the McLean County board. I applaud the decision to not allow the jail to charge an inmate $.50 for each e-mail sent or received so that they could pocket a percent of those fees.

This system operates through a company called Jail ATM where the family on the outside applies money to be used for personal hygiene, food/snacks, phone calls. A significant fee for the company is included in those purchases and then the local jail receives a percentage of the money.

Mary Campbell, Normal

