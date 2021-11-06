LETTER: Don't limit communication with inmates

Last month, did anyone wonder why Sheriff Jon Sandage reacted so aggressively to the McLean County Board simply asking him to renegotiate a contract for tablets at the jail? The sheriff wants these tablets as a way to severely limit physical mail that is coming into the facility.

He has told the County Board that he is trying to fight crimes such as witness tampering and drug smuggling by limiting the mail that is being delivered. Physical mail, such as photos and drawings from loved ones, is a very important touchstone for many of the inmates. They can read and hold these letters and respond to them at any time. Receiving a scanned piece of mail on the tablet limits one to reading it at that time, and using their allotted time to respond to the letter, time they have to pay for, along with the viewing of the email. Pictures are shredded and destroyed off-site.

And to those who argue that people in jail shouldn't be afforded luxuries, 90% of the jail population are being held pre-trial, which means they have not yet been found guilty in a court of law, and people are innocent until proven guilty. The jail was expanded three years ago under the guise of improving mental health and reducing recidivism in our community. Taking away the ability to receive and send physical mail doesn't do anything to help these aims, it flies directly in the face of helping people to have healthy and productive lives once they are released.

The Democrats on the McLean County Board are united in bringing more transparency in the jail's operations, and we would like to see the sheriff reinstate the tablets plus allow physical mail to be delivered. It is the right, compassionate, and moral thing to do.

Sharon Chung, Bloomington

